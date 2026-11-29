MotoGP rider Alex Marquez will miss the season-ending Valencia Grand Prix in Spain due to severe bronchospasm. The Gresini Racing rider was hospitalized at the 9 de Octubre hospital, Channel NewsAsia reports, citing a team statement.

Rider hospitalized

MotoGP chief doctor Angel Charte said that severe bronchospasm forced Marquez to leave the track. The rider was then taken to the 9 de Octubre hospital. Due to the hospitalization, the Spanish athlete will not take part in Sunday’s race in Valencia.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Season finale

The Valencia Grand Prix is set to be the final race in the career of Alex’s brother, Marc Marquez. According to the outlet, Marc Marquez is set to win his eighth MotoGP championship title. Alex Marquez won the Spanish Grand Prix in April and is expected to finish the season in eighth place in the overall standings.

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