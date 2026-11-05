Social platform Bluesky recorded its highest daily figures for posts, replies and likes in 2026 on the day of the US midterm elections. As TechCrunch reports, Bluesky CEO Tony Schneider said the number of posts and likes doubled over the course of election night.

Peak on the evening results were announced

Chief Operating Officer Rose Wang told the publication that activity began peaking between 8:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. Pacific Time, as voting results came in. Compared with the average figures for the previous 30 days, the number of daily posts rose by 30%, likes by 70%, and link clicks by 20%.

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Nearly a record for likes

According to public statistics, on November 4 Bluesky users left 44 million likes, published 4.8 million posts and made 2 million new follows. The number of likes nearly matched the platform's all-time daily record of 45 million, set in November 2024.

The increase in activity also affected data transfer volumes: Bluesky traffic was 200% higher than usual and reached 35.8 GB/s. Schneider also reported an influx of new users and the return of those who had previously used the platform.

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