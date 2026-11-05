Pink Floyd will reissue the album Animals for the 50th anniversary of the 1977 record. The new edition will include previously unreleased studio recordings, including Roger Waters’ composition Young Nicholas Jon, as well as an official recording of the band’s 1977 performance at the Oakland Coliseum arena.

As Rolling Stone reports, the release of Animals 50 is scheduled for January 22. The edition will contain the original version of the album and the 2018 remix, early studio versions of Dogs and Sheep, a Studio Jam recording, and the previously unreleased song Young Nicholas Jon, written by Waters.

Radio version of Sheep

Ahead of the reissue’s release, the band unveiled the original radio version of Sheep. It runs for about four minutes, while the album version of the track lasts approximately 10 minutes.

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Guitarist David Gilmour said in a statement that the development of punk music in 1977 influenced work on Animals. According to him, the record was more aggressive and restrained in sound than the previous album Wish You Were Here.

Concert at the Oakland Coliseum arena

The deluxe version will also include the first official release of a recording of the concert at the Oakland Coliseum arena. During the show, Pink Floyd performed Animals and Wish You Were Here in full, as well as the songs Money and Us and Them. The recording includes Careful With That Axe, Eugene — the only performance of this early instrumental composition during that tour and the last in the band’s history.

The box set will consist of five CDs, three vinyl records and a Blu-ray. It will also include a 64-page book with notes by writer Jonathan Lethem and unpublished photographs from the Animals cover shoot at London’s Battersea Power Station.

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