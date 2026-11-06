On November 6, the Singapore Armed Forces opened the Digital and Intelligence Service Training Command (DTCOM). The new structure brought together the training units of the Digital and Intelligence Service — the fourth service of the Singapore Armed Forces — to coordinate personnel training amid rapidly changing technologies and threats, Channel NewsAsia reports.

The opening ceremony took place at Bukit Panjang Camp. According to Singapore’s Ministry of Defence, the command will train specialists in six areas: intelligence, cybersecurity, digital technologies, command, control, communications and computer systems, electronic protection, and information defence.

Training for changing threats

The head of the Digital and Intelligence Service, Major-General Lee Yi Jing, said that professional knowledge in these areas quickly becomes outdated as technologies and threats constantly change. According to him, DTCOM’s task is to develop personnel expertise and keep their knowledge and skills up to date.

Quek Sheng Chuan, head of the office developing the new command, noted that training methods must be continuously adapted due to changes in the digital environment. Courses will include practical experience and lessons learned so that training remains applied and responds to emerging threats.

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Schools and training areas

DTCOM will be responsible for training personnel across all service specialties — from basic training to advanced courses and leadership development. It will include specialized schools and units in six areas, while new structures are planned to be established gradually in 2027.

Existing units include the School of Imagery and Geospatial Data, where personnel are taught to produce intelligence materials, including maps for Armed Forces training and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations. The newly established School of Continuous Education and Development also operates, providing learning and professional development opportunities outside educational institutions.

In 2027, the School of Intelligence Technology and Analysis is also expected to be launched to use digital technologies and artificial intelligence to identify threats, along with the Joint Intelligence School. The command will develop training for national servicemen who are ready to carry out tasks. DTCOM commander Stephen Lim emphasized that specialists working with technology play a decisive role in the country’s defence.

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