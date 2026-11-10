Anthropic plans to raise up to $64.4 billion in IPO — Channel NewsAsia

U.S. artificial intelligence company Anthropic could raise up to $64.4 billion through an initial public offering. Channel NewsAsia reports, citing Reuters, which reviewed the latest version of the draft prospectus.

Indicative share price

According to the document, Anthropic and some of its investors plan to sell shares at an indicative price of between $70 and $78 per share. Reuters saw the draft on Tuesday, November 10.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Preparing to market the deal

The company was preparing to begin marketing the deal, and the offering details, according to Reuters, are expected to be announced soon.

Reuters cited the amount of up to $64.4 billion as the upper limit contained in the latest version of the draft prospectus. At the time of publication, Anthropic had not immediately responded to the agency's request for comment.

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