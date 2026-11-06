In the United Kingdom, the RMT union has announced eight 24-hour strikes by London Underground drivers. The action could significantly disrupt transport connections in London ahead of Christmas, The Guardian reports.

Strike dates

The first strike is due to begin at noon on November 26. Protests are also planned for December 17 and 19 — the final pre-Christmas shopping weekends. Two more strikes are due to take place in early January, with others in February.

Previous strikes this year have already led to significant disruption to Underground services, although trains ran on most lines. During the new action, the number of trains on the network may be limited.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Dispute over a four-day week

RMT opposes plans to introduce a four-day working week for drivers. Transport for London, TfL, had stated that participation in the new schedule would be voluntary. However, the union argues that the changes could undermine existing employment agreements and worsen working conditions.

RMT said it has still not received guarantees of drivers’ right to remain on the current five-day schedule. The union also believes that the proposed changes could make work shifts longer and less predictable. The four-day week plan was supported by a majority of drivers represented by another union, Aslef.

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