Lawmaker and three police officers killed in Guatemala — Al Jazeera

Congressman Julio Portillo and three officers of the National Civil Police were killed in an armed attack in the town of Río Hondo in eastern Guatemala. The attack took place in the department of Zacapa, which is known for drug trafficking activity.

Lawmaker dies after being wounded

Portillo sustained severe injuries and was initially taken to a hospital. His death was later confirmed by the National Unity of Hope (UNE) party, to which he belonged. Al Jazeera reports the deaths of the lawmaker and police officers.

President Bernardo Arévalo said that the three police officers were killed while performing their duties. He instructed security agencies to cooperate with prosecutors investigating the killings.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Investigators establish the circumstances

Authorities did not name a motive for the attack or say who may have been involved. According to Al Jazeera, drug trafficking in the department of Zacapa is controlled by the Lorenzana family group, which is linked to Mexico's Sinaloa cartel.

Portillo won his seat in 2023 representing the opposition Cabal party and later joined UNE, led by former first lady Sandra Torres. About three weeks earlier, former anti-corruption prosecutor Juan Francisco Solórzano Foppa was shot dead in Guatemala City. Law enforcement officers have not established a connection between these attacks.

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