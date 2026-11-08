Raków beat Legia 4:2 in Warsaw — Interia Sport

In Warsaw, Poland, Raków Częstochowa defeated Legia Warsaw 4:2 in a match of the 14th round of the Polish Ekstraklasa. The visitors opened the scoring in the first half, and the teams scored five goals after the break. Interia Sport reports on the course of the match.

Makuch's goal in the first half

Raków took the lead in the 21st minute. Fran Tudor sent a pass behind the hosts' defensive line, and Patryk Makuch converted a one-on-one chance against Legia goalkeeper Híndrich. In the 33rd minute, Makuch could have scored a brace, but his shot hit the post.

Legia were unable to equalize in the first half. Before the start of the second half, 16-year-old Franciszek Stępniewski was replaced by Bichakhchyan.

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Four goals in seven minutes

In the 56th minute, Bartosz Chodyna equalized with a powerful shot from outside the penalty area. However, just two minutes later, Otieno put Raków back in front, and in the 61st minute Kwiatkowski made it 3:1 after an Otieno cross.

In the 63rd minute, Bichakhchyan reduced Legia's deficit, finding the net with a shot from the edge of the penalty area. The teams scored four goals within seven minutes of the second half. In the 65th minute, the hosts scored again after a corner kick, but the goal was disallowed for offside.

Kwiatkowski set the final score in the 72nd minute, completing his brace with a goal from close range. According to the source, following this victory Raków climbed to 16th place in the standings.

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