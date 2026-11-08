In South Africa, football club Kaizer Chiefs came from behind to beat Siwelele 2-1 in the Carling Knockout Cup quarterfinal. The match took place at Peter Mokaba Stadium, and thanks to this result Kaizer Chiefs will play away against Mamelodi Sundowns in the semifinal, TimesLIVE reports.

Siwelele goal and two penalties

At the start of the match, Siwelele goalkeeper Jody February denied Mduduzi Shabalala, while Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen made several important saves, including from efforts by Sphesihle Jeza and Vincent Pule.

Siwelele opened the scoring in the 11th minute when Siyabonga Ndebele headed in a corner delivery from Manelisi Mazibuko. In the 36th minute, Mfundo Vilakazi won a penalty after a foul by Pule, but Shabalala failed to convert the spot kick. Soon afterwards, Wandile Duba did not take his chance from a tight angle.

At the end of the first half, referee Masixole Bambiso awarded another penalty against Siwelele, pointing to a foul by Ndebele on Shabalala. Duba converted the kick to level the score.

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Decisive goal in the 84th minute

After the break, Siwelele made a triple substitution, bringing on Njabulo Ngcobo, Cristian Saile and Shadrack Kobedi in place of Ndebele, Matthew Marou and Relebogile Mokhuoane. In the second half, both teams struggled with accurate passing and sustained possession.

Kaizer Chiefs' winning goal was scored by Asanele Velebayi in the 84th minute, nine minutes after he came on for Shabalala. Flavio Silva, who replaced Duba in the 75th minute, provided the assist, and Velebayi struck from a tight angle through goalkeeper February's legs. It was his first goal for Kaizer Chiefs since joining the club in August last year.

Semifinal pairings

In the other semifinal, the reigning trophy holders will play away against Stellenbosch FC. The winners of the two matches will advance to the tournament final.

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