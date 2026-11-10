The 2027 Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+ electric sedan traveled 539 miles without stopping to charge during the Edmunds EV Range Test. This is 72 miles more than the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) estimate, which puts the vehicle’s range at up to 467 miles, Electrek reports.

New Edmunds test result

According to the publication, the EQS 450+ became the electric sedan with the longest range among the models tested by Edmunds. It surpassed the Lucid Air, which had previously become the first electric vehicle in Edmunds testing to cover 500 miles. Only the Cadillac Escalade IQ achieved a higher result in these tests — 558 miles with a 205 kWh battery.

The updated EQS 450+ is equipped with a 122 kWh battery and an 800-volt electrical architecture. During the test, the vehicle consumed 29.6 kWh per 100 miles. For comparison, the 2025 EQS 450+ traveled 464 miles in a similar test and consumed 34 kWh per 100 miles.

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Charging speed

Edmunds recorded peak charging power for the new EQS at 350 kW, while the average power during the session was 222 kW. For the previous version of the model, these figures were 208 kW and 175 kW, respectively.

Electrek reports that while charging, the new EQS 450+ added 825 miles of range per hour and 100 miles in just over seven minutes — nearly twice as fast as the 2025 model. The Edmunds test includes 60% city and 40% highway driving at an average speed of 40 miles per hour. Vehicles travel no more than 5 miles per hour above the posted speed limit, and climate control operates in automatic mode at a temperature of 72 degrees Fahrenheit.

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