In Cyprus, 62% of employees in the public and broader public sector reported experiencing humiliation, insults or intimidation at work over the past five years. These are the results of a nationwide survey based on 5,148 valid anonymous questionnaires collected in June 2026. They were presented at the public servants’ union Pasydy, Cyprus Mail reports.

Most common forms of bullying

Among those who experienced bullying, 81% identified belittlement, sarcasm and humiliating comments as the most common forms. Another 48% reported being excluded from access to information or work procedures, while 46% cited excessive or selective supervision.

Women reported such experiences more often than men: 64.8% versus 56.1%. Of workers who encountered bullying, 38% said it happened often, very often or daily, while 41% reported incidents from time to time.

Managers were named most often

The responses of those affected demonstrate the significance of workplace hierarchy: 64% named a manager as the perpetrator, including 49% who named their direct supervisor. Another 33.1% reported bullying by colleagues at the same level. At the same time, 68% of respondents believe that workplace hierarchy discourages employees from filing complaints or reporting inappropriate behavior.

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More than half of those affected, 52%, had never reported such cases. Informal complaints were made by 38%, while only 10% filed a formal complaint. Among the reasons for remaining silent, respondents cited a belief that reporting would be ineffective, distrust of existing mechanisms and fear of retaliation.

Distrust of protection mechanisms

Only 14% of study participants believe that mechanisms to combat workplace bullying exist, 49% are convinced that they do not exist, and 37% do not know about them. Only 10% of respondents described such mechanisms as effective.

Labour Minister Marinos Mousiouttas stated that Cyprus ratified International Labour Organization Convention No. 190 on violence and harassment in the world of work in 2024, while legislation adopted in 2025 established protections for the public and private sectors. According to him, employers must introduce prevention policies, codes of conduct, staff training and designate persons to handle complaints. At the same time, the minister acknowledged that laws alone are insufficient and identified raising workers’ awareness, accessible independent complaint mechanisms and management training as priorities.

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