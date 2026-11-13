British singer and songwriter Sting won his first Latin Grammy in the Best Pop/Rock Song category for his contribution to Hasta Jesús Tuvo Un Mal Día by the duo Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso. The track was included on their latest album, Free Spirits, Rolling Stone reports.

The award was received by Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso

Sting was not present at the award ceremony. The award was received by Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso, who thanked the musician for his role in the work on Free Spirits.

According to Amoroso, Sting was important throughout the recording process. He also said that the musician gave the duo his support and space.

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Other nominations

At the time Rolling Stone published its article, Hasta Jesús Tuvo Un Mal Día was also nominated in the Song of the Year category. The album Free Spirits was in contention for awards in the Album of the Year and Best Alternative Music Album categories.

In promotional materials for the release, Sting said on Instagram that he helped Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso cope with their newfound popularity during a wellness retreat at the private holistic Free Spirits center. As the publication notes, this story was part of the duo's deliberately exaggerated promotional campaign.

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