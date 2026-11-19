On November 19, Berlin will host a summit of key supporters of Ukraine, attended by nearly 30 heads of state and government, with 40 delegations expected in total. The leaders of NATO and the European Union, as well as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, are expected to join the meeting at the German Chancellery, Tagesschau reports.

Support and pressure on Moscow

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that allies must continue to support Ukraine with all their strength and increase pressure on the Russian Federation — the aggressor state — until Moscow is ready for serious negotiations. According to the outlet, the scale of the summit is meant to demonstrate that Kyiv's supporters are not changing course in the fifth winter of the war.

European leaders also fear possible arrangements concerning Ukraine without the participation of Ukraine itself and Europe. Merz stressed that key elements of a peace settlement, including sanctions and the security architecture, cannot be resolved without Europeans.

Negotiations and security guarantees

The summit is expected to coordinate positions and further steps for negotiations, including with the two U.S. special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. The main topics include a ceasefire, territorial issues, security guarantees for Ukraine and a new European security architecture after the war.

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Finnish President Alexander Stubb, who had previously called Vladimir Putin together with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, urged Europe to become more actively involved in diplomatic efforts. At the same time, Kremlin adviser Yuri Ushakov said that the expansion of the existing negotiation format had not been agreed with the Russian side.

Air defense and financial assistance

Germany and Norway announced another support package for Ukraine this week. According to German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, the allocated funds will be directed toward purchasing additional air defense systems for Ukraine in the United States.

The summit will also discuss financial and winter assistance for Ukraine amid Russian attacks on energy facilities. Zelenskyy said that Ukraine additionally needs 70 billion euros for next year.

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