The International Monetary Fund has reached a staff-level agreement with Egypt on the final review of its loan programme. If approved by the IMF Executive Board, the country could receive about $2.3 billion before the arrangements expire on December 15, The National reports.

Of this amount, about $1.5 billion is expected under the Extended Fund Facility, while up to $800 million would come through the climate-focused Resilience and Sustainability Facility. If the Executive Board approves the decision, total disbursements to Egypt under the two programmes will reach about $9.6 billion.

Economic growth and inflation

Negotiations between IMF representatives and Egyptian authorities took place in Cairo from October 25 to November 5, after which consultations continued online from November 7 to 15. IMF mission chief Amin Mati said that the implementation of the economic reform programme and the authorities’ response to the consequences of the war in the Middle East helped maintain macroeconomic stability.

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According to the fund’s assessment, Egypt’s real economic growth amounted to 5.1% in the 2025/26 fiscal year. It was driven by a recovery in activity related to the Suez Canal and oil, as well as manufacturing, tourism and the communications sector. Annual urban inflation slowed to 12.7% in October from 13.9% in September.

Debt and exchange rate

The IMF called high public debt and financing needs Egypt’s key vulnerabilities. The fund urged Cairo to reduce dependence on short-term borrowing, adjust fuel prices in a timely manner and maintain targeted social support for vulnerable households.

The fund also stressed that a flexible exchange rate should remain the main protection against external shocks. Over the past year, the Egyptian pound has lost about 13% of its value against the dollar and reached a record low of 56.39 pounds per dollar in October. President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi previously said that Egypt does not plan to seek new IMF financing after the current programme ends.

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