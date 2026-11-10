In Birmingham, NFL legend Tom Brady has ended his partnership with football club Birmingham City, which currently leads the Championship table. The club announced Brady's departure, BBC Sport reports.

Role at the club

Brady became a minority owner of Birmingham City in August 2023, when he entered into a partnership with the club's owners, Knighthead Capital Management LLC. He also chaired the club's advisory board.

After Brady joined, Birmingham said that he would not only invest in the club but also devote his time to it and use his many years of experience.

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Club statement

Birmingham City thanked Brady for his involvement and unwavering support over the past three years. The club said it would continue to build on this foundation, from the training ground to the Birmingham community.

Brady ended his career as a quarterback in February 2023 after 23 seasons in the NFL. He was named the league's most valuable player three times and won the Super Bowl seven times: he won six titles with the New England Patriots and one more with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Championship position

At the time of Brady's departure, Birmingham City is in first place in the Championship on goal difference. After 15 matches, the team has 29 points.

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