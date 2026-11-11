Taiwan’s immigration service has confirmed that Alice Huang entered the island using a Hong Kong passport. Huang is accused of alleged espionage on behalf of China in a case connected to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. As Dawn reports, Taiwanese authorities are investigating the case.

Border crossing data

National Immigration Agency Director-General Lin Hung-en told reporters that the relevant government agencies have information about records and data related to Huang. According to him, authorities were aware of all her entry and exit records.

Holders of Hong Kong passports generally find it easier to enter Taiwan than holders of mainland Chinese passports, who must also obtain a special travel permit. The source notes that such restrictions are linked to the complex relations between China and Taiwan.

Investigation in Taiwan

Taiwan’s Interior Minister Liu Shih-fang told lawmakers that Huang had indeed entered the country but is currently abroad. She said that if authorities had known the woman was a spy, she would not have been allowed to enter.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Liu also said that authorities would review pre-screening procedures, spot checks and interviews during stays, as well as post-visit measures. According to her, as far as the ministry knows, Huang’s entry permit has been revoked, so she will not be able to enter Taiwan again. On Tuesday, the minister said that national security units were actively investigating the case.

Jensen Huang acknowledged a romantic relationship with Huang, a former top executive at Singaporean company Megaspeed. U.S. officials believe that she worked for Chinese intelligence, while Beijing rejected the espionage allegations. Nvidia’s board of directors said on Sunday that it had launched its own investigation into the company’s CEO and co-founder.

Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, was seen at a dinner hosted by Jensen Huang in May 2025 at a Chinese restaurant in Taipei during the Computex technology exhibition.

Read us on