Denmark conducted demonstration trials of the LIVET remote weapon station, equipped with eight Benelli smoothbore shotguns to counter small drones. The system was developed by Beretta Defense Technologies and Italian technology company DUALEE, The War Zone reports.

Eight shotguns on one turret

Each of the eight shotguns is based on the semi-automatic 12-gauge Benelli M4 Drone Guardian, designed to fight drones. It uses programmable airburst ammunition: its payload is intended to disperse at a set distance, increasing the engagement area against small aerial targets.

The developers combined the weapons on a single remotely controlled platform to increase ammunition capacity and provide redundancy. Such a configuration could potentially allow simultaneous engagement of several threats or increase the probability of hitting a single target.

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Automatic target tracking

LIVET is equipped with an artificial intelligence-based system intended to detect, identify, and automatically track small aerial targets. The station can track up to five objects simultaneously. It can also be integrated with external radio-frequency and radar sensors that can transmit data about a potential threat.

At the same time, the final decision to open fire remains with the operator. The system is intended primarily to counter micro- and mini-UAVs, including quadcopters and FPV drones, that have already approached the protected facility.

The article notes that the effective range of shotguns against drones is short. The French army, which ordered the basic M4 Drone Guardian, described a distance of about 160 feet as optimal and up to 330 feet as maximum. Therefore, such systems are considered a final layer of protection alongside electronic warfare systems, interceptor drones, and other air defense assets.

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