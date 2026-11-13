Google allows linking bank accounts to Gemini — Engadget

Google has allowed Gemini users to connect their bank accounts to the chatbot through integration with Google Wallet. The feature is intended to provide more personalized answers about personal finances, rather than to make purchases or payments. Engadget reports.

Analysis of spending and subscriptions

After connecting their accounts, users will be able to ask Gemini questions about transactions and expenses. Google gives the example of finding an increase in the price of a particular subscription. The chatbot can also help identify unnecessary recurring expenses.

The company says Gemini can create budgets for specified periods. Responses may display dynamic charts of cash flow, asset allocation, and other financial indicators. Among the possible use cases, Google also names planning a budget for holiday expenses.

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Read-only access

The new tool gives Gemini read-only access to account data. The chatbot cannot transfer, manage, or invest the user's funds. Connecting is voluntary, and the feature can be enabled and disabled in the settings.

The integration is already being rolled out in the web version and mobile apps. Google also announced a partnership with fintech company Plaid, which is intended to help users obtain deeper insights based on financial data.

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