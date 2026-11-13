Center with Endeavour shuttle opens in Los Angeles — Space.com

In Los Angeles, United States, the Samuel Oschin Air & Space Center, a new wing of the California Science Center, opened to the public on November 13. Its main exhibit is the retired space shuttle Endeavour, installed vertically in its launch position. The shuttle stands nearly 61 meters tall in this position.

Shuttle in launch position

As Space.com reports, the center was developed over more than three decades. Endeavour completed 25 flights to low Earth orbit between 1992 and 2011.

Former NASA astronaut Garrett Reisman, who flew on Endeavour during one of his two shuttle missions, told the publication that the exhibit makes a strong impression. He also noted that the observation deck allows visitors to see the handrails he held onto during a spacewalk.

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Interactive exhibit

Visitors can view the shuttle from below and take an elevator or stairs alongside a mock-up launch tower to the level of the spacecraft's nose. The center also features a shuttle landing simulator, a replica crew cabin where visitors can sit, and an exhibition of tires and space technologies from different periods.

Visitors can look inside Endeavour, where the robotic arm, straps, handles and electronic equipment are visible. At the top level of the launch tower, there is a transparent floor from which the shuttle can be viewed from above.

Admission to the California Science Center and the new air and space center is free. However, during the first days after opening, visitors must reserve a time online in advance, and reservations during this period require payment.

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