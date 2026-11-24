Researchers at the Oregon State University College of Agricultural Sciences grew potatoes in materials simulating lunar regolith — the dust and rocks on the Moon’s surface. The experiment showed that potatoes can complete a full life cycle in such a substrate with the addition of organic matter.

Five types of simulated regolith

As Space.com reports, the team used five materials resembling regolith from different areas of the lunar surface. They simulated regolith from the lunar maria and highlands, which have different compositions of surface rocks.

The study results were published on November 20 in the journal Microgravity Science. The work was funded by NASA.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The role of vermicompost

The scientists added varying amounts of vermicompost, a nutrient-rich organic material, to the simulated regolith. A mixture containing 30% vermicompost produced a result roughly comparable to growing potatoes in ordinary soil.

According to David Gandy, a postdoctoral researcher in Aymeric Goyer’s laboratory, compost may mitigate the toxicity of lunar regolith by reducing the effects of harmful compounds on plants. The researchers view this approach as a step toward creating food-production systems for long-term human exploration of the Moon.

Read us on