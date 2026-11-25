Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez will not attend the European Council summit on Thursday and Friday and will delegate voting powers to French President Emmanuel Macron. Politico reported this, citing an EU diplomat.

Representation at the summit

According to the publication, Sánchez chose a liberal leader from another major country rather than representatives of the center-left camp close to him. Politico names Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela among such politicians.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Final days of the campaign

Spain will hold elections on Sunday, after which Sánchez risks losing his parliamentary majority. On Thursday evening, he is scheduled to take part in the campaign’s final debate with conservative opposition leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo, far-right leader Santiago Abascal, and the head of the left-wing alliance, Ada Colau.

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