Manchester United came back from a two-goal deficit twice at Old Trafford and finished their match against Aston Villa with a 4-4 scoreline. Joshua Zirkzee scored after coming on as a substitute in stoppage time, while Patrick Dorgu equalised with a header.

Dorgu influences the result after coming on as a substitute

Dorgu entered the pitch in the 66th minute in place of Diogo Dalot. He provided an assist for Zirkzee and scored the goal that earned United a draw. BBC Sport rated his performance at eight out of 10, the highest rating among the Manchester team's players.

Among Manchester United's starting players, Bruno Fernandes and Matheus Cunha received the highest ratings, with seven points each. Fernandes converted a penalty, while Cunha's run into the opposition penalty area led to the award of a spot kick. Youri Tielemans scored his first goal for United, equalising in one of the match's episodes.

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Aston Villa goals and player ratings

Aston Villa took the lead after Alisson's shot in the first minute. Nicolas Jackson scored after United goalkeeper Senne Lammens failed to hold the ball following John McGinn's shot. McGinn himself converted a penalty, while Leon Goretzka scored the visitors' fourth goal.

BBC Sport gave Alisson an eight for the match: in addition to the early goal, he won a penalty at the start of the second half and created the team's second goal. Victor Lindelof, Ian Maatsen, Boubacar Kamara, McGinn, Goretzka and Jackson each received seven points for Villa. The visitors' goalkeeper Zion Suzuki made several important saves, including from Cunha's shot, but made an error in the episode involving United's late goal.

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