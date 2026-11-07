In Brazil, the federal budget proposal for 2027 provides for individual budget amendment limits of up to 79.1 million reais for each senator and up to 43 million reais for each deputy. In total, 28.5 billion reais are planned for individual amendments, The Rio Times reports.

Limits for Congress

Brazil's Chamber of Deputies has 513 members, while the Senate has 81. Under the proposal, each deputy will be able to propose spending within the established limit, as will each senator. These are so-called parliamentary budget amendments, which may be directed, among other things, toward financing local projects, such as healthcare facilities or road infrastructure.

At least half of the funds under individual amendments must be allocated to healthcare. Once approved, the government must carry out such spending.

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Total amount of mandatory spending

The government submitted the budget proposal to Congress on August 31, 2026. The total amount of mandatory parliamentary amendments in the document is 44.8 billion reais. In addition to 28.5 billion reais for individual amendments, another 16.3 billion reais are allocated for amendments by state delegations.

A joint technical note by budget advisers to the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate states that the reserve for individual amendments is 89.4 million reais below the limit established by law. This is explained by the fact that the government used the approved spending amount for 2026 as the basis. No reserve for amendments by parliamentary committees is included in the proposal.

Budget review

The proposal also provides for a primary surplus of 18.6 billion reais, or 0.13% of gross domestic product. Members of Congress who were not re-elected or did not run in the October 4 elections will retain their mandates until the new parliament begins work on February 1, 2027.

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