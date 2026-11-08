China successfully launched the CERES-2 Y3 carrier rocket with four satellites from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the country’s northwest on November 7. The launch took place at 7:37 a.m. Beijing time, and the rocket delivered the satellites into a 535-kilometer sun-synchronous orbit, The Express Tribune reports.

Satellites for research and observation

The four satellites belong to different fields: ocean remote sensing, commercial meteorology, scientific research conducted by universities, and space situational awareness.

The development team stated that the successful flight test and precise placement of the four satellites into orbit mark the official start of operations of the new commercial launch vehicle.

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CERES-2 characteristics

CERES-2 is a medium-class rocket designed for the commercial launch market. It is an upgraded model in the CERES series, with three serially arranged solid-propellant stages and a liquid-propellant upper stage.

The rocket’s launch mass is about 100 tonnes. It can deliver up to 1.3 tonnes of payload to a 500-kilometer sun-synchronous orbit and can be launched from ground-based and sea-based platforms.

A representative of developer Galactic Energy said that the company will continue working to improve the efficiency and reliability of solid-propellant rockets for deploying and replenishing small and medium satellite constellations, as well as creating medium- and large-scale constellations.

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