The first snow of the 2026 winter season fell on Mount Hermon in northern Israel overnight into Monday. This came after a weekend of heavy rain and storms that caused flooding in several parts of the country, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Downpours and flooding

Mount Hermon is part of a mountain range stretching along the border between Israel and Lebanon. The highest peak under Israeli control, Mitzpe Shlagim, has an elevation of between 2,224 and 2,236 meters. The mountain is also home to Israel's only ski resort.

Footage from the Hermon Stream Nature Reserve, also known as Banias, shared on social media shows the powerful flow of the Banias Waterfall and swift currents in nearby streams. In the Sharon region, flooding affected several areas of Kadima-Zoran. The local council urged residents to stay at home and avoid non-essential travel.

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According to the Israel Meteorological Service, a weather station in Kadima recorded a record 117 millimeters of precipitation in one hour and 15 minutes. After the flooding, local council teams cleared hazardous areas, removed blockages and diverted water.

Water level in the Sea of Galilee

The water level in the Sea of Galilee rose by only one centimeter over the weekend, reaching 213.70 meters below sea level, the Israel Water Authority reported. This is 39 centimeters lower than during the same period last year.

Agency spokesperson Itay Dudi said that around 20 millimeters of rain fell over the lake during the weekend, while the flow rate in the Jordan River was six cubic meters per second. According to him, the precipitation has so far had little effect on the river because most of the rain fell on Israel's coastal plain, primarily in the southern areas.

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