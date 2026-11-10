In Germany, the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution has warned political and business leaders about the risks of so-called honey traps, which foreign intelligence services may use for espionage. This involves establishing personal relationships with potential targets in order to create situations that could compromise them.

As Der Spiegel reports, the agency said that individuals for such operations are systematically selected and studied. They may subsequently be pressured or persuaded into conscious or unconscious cooperation.

The case involving Nvidia

The warning was prompted by information about an extramarital affair between Nvidia head Jensen Huang and a businesswoman. According to media reports, U.S. authorities believe she may have ties to Chinese intelligence. China rejects allegations that it may have deployed a suspected agent against Huang.

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Mark Henrichmann, chairman of the Bundestag parliamentary committee overseeing intelligence services, told Handelsblatt that Chinese intelligence services may be trying to establish contacts with the leadership of German companies. According to him, German businesses and research institutions working in key technologies are attractive targets for foreign intelligence services.

Risks for medium-sized businesses

Stephan Kramer, president of Thuringia's Office for the Protection of the Constitution, considers it highly likely that Chinese intelligence services are also interested in German top managers and their personal circles. He stressed that intelligence targets may include not only corporate data but also the people who lead companies.

According to Kramer, the threat does not concern only major corporations listed in the DAX stock index. Innovative medium-sized companies, often global leaders in narrow technological niches, may be particularly attractive targets. He advised remaining alert if new acquaintances try to establish trusting relationships too quickly, show excessive personal interest, promise unusual business advantages, or repeatedly seek information beyond the purpose of the business contact.

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