Adobe unveils experimental AI projects for 3D scenes — The Verge

Adobe presented a series of experimental AI projects at the Adobe Max conference that can turn flat images into navigable 3D scenes, help create characters through conversation, and transfer edits between objects in photos. As The Verge reports, these are early technology previews that may eventually become part of Creative Cloud or the Firefly platform.

Characters and 3D space

Project Screen Test is designed to develop AI characters for video content. Users can specify basic personality traits, select or describe a voice, or upload an audio sample. They can then communicate with the character as if on a video call, refining its backstory, temperament, goals, fears, flaws, and movement characteristics. The system can then create an animated test clip if a scene or environment for the character is described.

Another project, Project Sight Span, turns photographs, paintings, and illustrations into a 3D environment in which the viewpoint can be changed. The system generates objects and backgrounds beyond the original frame while preserving the image's style. During navigation, the image may appear pixelated, but quality is restored after selecting a viewpoint.

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Sound and editing in Photoshop

Project Sound Bender offers the ability to create and modify sound effects for video using a text prompt. The tool synchronizes generated sound with the clip and allows it to be adjusted on a square sound panel: the system places different variations of the effect in its corners, and the user selects their proportions by moving the cursor.

Project Rinse Repeat, built on Photoshop, makes it possible to copy applied edits and adapt them to other people or objects in the same image. For example, retouched skin imperfections or an added shadow can be applied to other objects. Such changes remain available for further editing through Photoshop's native tools.

Adobe does not guarantee that these features will be launched as finished products. Adobe Research scientist Gautam Mysore said that the company is exploring ways to make complex creative processes more intuitive while preserving professionals' ability to control results more precisely.

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