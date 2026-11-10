In Poland, near Kostrzyn by Poznań, officers of the National Revenue Administration and the Central Bureau of Investigation of the Police seized more than 170 kilograms of marijuana. The drugs were found in a truck transporting coal fines from Spain to Poland, RMF24 reports.

The cargo was not entered in the SENT register

The truck was stopped for a routine inspection. During the check, law enforcement officers found that the transport of coal fines had not been registered in the SENT system, although this is mandatory for such cargo.

During a detailed inspection of the cargo, officers found suspicious big-bag sacks. Beneath a layer of coal fines, 170 hermetically sealed packages containing a greenish-brown plant substance were hidden.

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The substance was preliminarily identified as marijuana

Preliminary tests confirmed that the seized substance was marijuana. Krzysztof Wrześniowski, spokesperson for the Central Bureau of Investigation of the Police, said that the method of concealing the packages was intended to make their detection more difficult and required a thorough inspection of the cargo.

According to the services' estimates, the black-market value of the seized marijuana exceeds 3 million zlotys. The truck driver, a Polish citizen, was fined 5,000 zlotys for transporting goods without a SENT reference number. Further actions in the case are being carried out by the Central Bureau of Investigation of the Police.

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