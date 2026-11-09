Disney and Adobe have announced a multi-year agreement to jointly develop custom generative artificial intelligence models for the media company. The tools are planned to be scaled across Disney's theme parks, studio business and sports media, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Models for creative divisions

The first area will be accelerating project development in the Disney Experiences division, which includes the company's theme parks, resorts and cruise lines. The technologies will also be used to develop concepts at StudioLAB, the innovation center of Walt Disney Studios.

Using the Adobe Firefly Foundry platform, which enables enterprises to create and deploy custom AI models, the companies will work on models trained on Disney's intellectual property. They will generate results suitable for production use. The models will be private and proprietary to Disney.

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Sketches and sports content

Walt Disney Imagineering, the division responsible for creative, design, research and engineering development for Disney Experiences, is already using a dedicated image-generation model and a sketch-to-image model. The latter makes it possible to create fully visualized concept illustrations from hand-drawn sketches.

Kyle Laughlin, Disney's senior vice president of research and development technology and engineering, said Firefly Foundry helped reduce creative processes that previously took months to hours and days. According to him, rapidly testing several options can reduce the number of costly changes during the construction stage of new facilities. He also emphasized that the tools are intended to speed up the creative process rather than replace Imagineering employees.

Adobe will also work with Disney on using AI to increase engagement among ESPN sports fans and expand audience access to archived content from this sports media division.

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