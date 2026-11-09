Poland sets lower fuel price caps for November 10 — RMF24

New fuel price caps set by the energy minister will be in effect in Poland on November 10. A liter of 95-octane gasoline will cost no more than 6.04 zlotys, 98-octane gasoline 6.67 zlotys, and diesel fuel 7.74 zlotys, RMF24 reports.

Prices lower than on November 9

Compared with November 9, the maximum price of a liter of 95-octane gasoline will decrease by 0.08 zlotys, 98-octane gasoline by 0.13 zlotys, and diesel fuel by 0.09 zlotys. On Monday, the price caps were 6.12, 6.80, and 7.83 zlotys per liter, respectively.

The next announcement on maximum fuel prices is to be published on November 10. It will determine the rates that will be in effect on Wednesday.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Third stage of the CPN program

The new restrictions are the third part of the “Lower Fuel Prices” (CPN) package, intended to curb rising fuel prices at filling stations and reduce drivers’ expenses. The mechanism was introduced after the law on the tax on excess profits of fuel companies came into force.

According to RMF24, the fuel price support package is to remain in effect until the end of 2026, and its cost is estimated at approximately 5 billion zlotys. The law provides for a 60% tax on excess profits from the sale of liquid fuel earned from March 1, 2026, to March 31, 2027.

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