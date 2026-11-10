In Cyprus, Agriculture Minister Christos Senekis presented a parliamentary committee with a new timetable for resuming the operations of livestock farms affected by foot-and-mouth disease. He also announced further compensation payments to farmers, Cyprus Mail reports.

Compensation in two stages

According to Senekis, a special scheme has been introduced for affected livestock farmers to compensate for lost income, with a minimum coverage period of 12 months. The funds will be paid in two stages: the first 50% after animals are ordered, and the remaining 50% after they are placed on farms.

The ministry is also holding consultations on three additional projects with a total budget of €10 million. They envisage restocking herds, relocating farms, and reducing the concentration of animals at livestock farms.

Measures amid rising costs

Separate reopening timelines have been set for farms closed due to foot-and-mouth disease in each region. They are to be announced when the farms are ready to safely resume operations, the minister said.

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Senekis added that measures worth €2.5 million have already been introduced to support farmers amid rising production costs. The funds are intended for agricultural diesel fuel, materials, and fertilizers. Another €4.6 million in European funds has been secured to address the consequences of the prolonged drought.

The chair of the parliamentary agriculture committee, AKEL lawmaker Yiannakis Gavriel, criticized the scale of government assistance. He said the price of marked agricultural diesel rose by approximately 55 cents in 2026, while annual consumption amounts to 22 million liters. In his estimate, farmers' additional costs reached €10 million, while government support measures amounted to only €800,000.

Gavriel welcomed the completion of compensation payments for slaughtered animals but said there were delays in support for reopening closed farms. He stressed that the full restoration of livestock farming is important for halloumi production.

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