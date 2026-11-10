A 24-hour nationwide strike called by Spain’s two largest trade unions — the Workers’ Commissions (CCOO) and the General Union of Workers (UGT) — is due to begin at midnight on Wednesday. The action is being held under the slogan of wages, housing and prices, Al Jazeera reports.

Disruptions to transport and institutions

The strike may affect transport, schools, medical facilities and other public services across the country. Flight cancellations and delays are expected, while public transport in major cities will operate at reduced capacity.

Schools, hospitals, shops and other services may close or operate with fewer staff. At the same time, a minimum level of service is to be ensured in critical sectors. The last time CCOO and UGT jointly called a general strike was in 2012, when Spain was experiencing an austerity crisis.

Housing crisis ahead of elections

The action comes after the eviction in September of 87-year-old Maricarmen Abascal from her home in Madrid. According to Al Jazeera, a corporate landlord raised the rent, and footage of the woman being forcibly removed on a stretcher caused a broad public outcry. Abascal later died. The case contributed to nationwide demonstrations and protest camps, as well as a political crisis after which the government called early elections.

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According to the Bank of Spain’s estimate, the country lacks 750,000 homes, and the shortfall could exceed one million by 2028. According to the Spanish Youth Council, average rent has reached €1,176 per month, while the average salary of a young person is €1,190. As a result, some people live in overcrowded shared apartments or remain with their parents.

The strike will take place several weeks before the early parliamentary elections scheduled for November 29. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez did not directly support the strike, but in a video address noted the role of collective action in securing social rights. Political analyst Luke Stobart believes that the action could return the housing crisis to the center of the election debate.

The opposition People’s Party and Vox called the strike politically motivated and criticized it for being held the day after the state funeral for victims of a railway disaster in which, according to the source, 69 people were killed.

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