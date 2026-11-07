Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said the country is building underground military complexes capable of ensuring the production and storage of weapons even under intensive bombing. IRGC spokesperson Hossein Mohebbi announced this at a press conference in Tehran, Al Jazeera reports.

Production moved underground

According to Mohebbi, the IRGC swiftly moved missile and drone production lines from above-ground facilities underground. He claims this allows Iran to continue producing missiles while its adversaries may believe its weapons stockpiles have been depleted.

The semi-official Tasnim agency also reported that the IRGC plans to unveil a so-called underground missile city. Mohebbi said stealth technologies are being developed which, he claims, have enabled Iranian missiles and drones to overcome air defense systems and hit targets during previous hostilities with the United States and Israel.

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Claims about missile range

The IRGC spokesperson also said restrictions on the range of Iranian missiles have been lifted. The statement followed remarks by Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei that Tehran’s response in the event of a new attack by the United States and Israel would have no geographical limits.

Al Jazeera notes that US President Donald Trump said on November 6 that the United States had carried out limited strikes on Iran’s Qeshm Island and reported progress in negotiations with Iran. Tehran has repeatedly warned that if hostilities resume, it may strike the energy infrastructure of Persian Gulf countries.

On Saturday, US Central Command announced the creation of a new task force intended to support Washington’s efforts to prevent Iran from transporting advanced weapons and other materials via land routes.

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