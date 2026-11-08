In Pakistan, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz immediately removed Jhelum Deputy Commissioner Mir Raza Ozgen from his post. This happened after a computer science exam for students was postponed due to preparations for her planned visit on November 10, Dawn reports.

Exam postponement

The computer science exam as part of the second annual session of the 2026 intermediate examinations was initially scheduled for November 10. It was postponed on Ozgen's recommendation after he wrote to the Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education.

In the letter, the official explained that administrative workers and security personnel would be engaged during the provincial chief minister's visit. According to him, this made it impossible to conduct the exam smoothly in the district. He requested that the test be moved to another date to avoid inconvenience for students and ensure that both the exam and the visit could take place.

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Punjab authorities' decision

Maryam Nawaz said she had previously clearly instructed that no inconvenience or disruption be caused to citizens during her trips to districts. She called the exam postponement a disregard for these instructions.

Later, Nawaz issued a notice on Ozgen's transfer and ordered him to report to the Punjab Services and General Administration Department for further instructions. She also said that the exam would be held according to the original schedule on November 10.

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