Archaeologists near Colmar in northeastern France have discovered a small 5th-century cemetery where two Germanic chieftains or mercenaries may have been buried. The site also contained the burials of two horses with horse harnesses. Live Science reports.

5th-century cemetery

The burial complex is located several miles from the Rhine, which is now the border between France and Germany. A Gallo-Roman settlement dating from the 1st to the 3rd centuries previously existed at the site. During excavations, researchers also found the remains of houses, hearths, wells and craft areas.

The cemetery was used approximately between 450 and 500 CE. Archaeologists excavated 11 adult graves, three child burials and two horse burials. Few such 5th-century Germanic settlements and cemeteries have been found, so the site may provide more information about changes in border communities after the decline of the Western Roman Empire.

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Weapons and signs of injuries

Two male burials stood out because of their rich grave goods. They contained a sword with a partially preserved wooden scabbard, a shield, a javelin and a scramasax — a Germanic short sword decorated with a gold-and-garnet fitting. According to archaeologists, such a set of items is characteristic of the burials of Germanic chieftains or mercenaries.

Two female burials contained silver bird-shaped fibulae, glass-bead necklaces and a bone comb. This may indicate the high status of the buried women.

Signs of injuries were recorded on the bones of several people. Two had stab wounds with no signs of healing, which researchers believe may indicate a rapid violent death. Another man had bones in his right knee that had completely fused, which probably prevented him from bending his leg. Archaeologists plan further examination of the remains to determine whether these injuries could have been sustained during a conflict.

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