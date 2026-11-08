In the Colonche parish in Ecuador’s Santa Elena province, heavy rains caused several rivers to overflow and flood populated areas. According to The Rio Times, at least 30 families left their homes in the Cruce de Palmar area after water entered their houses.

Flooded communities and damage

Downpours continued for 24 hours until Saturday, November 7, 2026. Water flooded the communities of Manantial de Colonche, San Marcos, La Bajada and Palmar. Homes were also affected in the Paraíso area of San Marcos, 14 de Enero in the parish administrative center, and Cruce de Palmar.

In La Bajada, water remained for several hours. One local resident said that drainage pipes beneath the roads had become clogged with debris carried by the current. Affected families lost furniture, household appliances, part of their crops and farm animals. Some residents found shelter with relatives in higher-lying areas.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Authorities’ response

Colonche parish government head Ítalo Cacao said that the situation in the parish was critical. Local authorities deployed heavy equipment and support personnel, while affected families requested urgent humanitarian assistance. Residents used shovels, pickaxes and pumps to drain water from their homes and save their property.

On the evening of November 6, Ecuador’s National Risk Management Secretariat recorded 19 overflowing rivers and streams in five provinces: Guayas, El Oro, Esmeraldas, Los Ríos and Santa Elena. In Santa Elena, all three recorded overflows occurred in Colonche — on the California, Salanguillo and Javita rivers.

Earlier, after rains on the night of November 1, the agency reported that six communities in the Colonche parish had been cut off from roads and delivered aid kits for 100 families. The agency also urged people not to cross rivers, streams and flooded areas.

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