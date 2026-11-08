NASA has announced a tender for a $10 billion contract for a network of cargo landers that will deliver equipment to the Moon. The initiative is part of the agency's plans to establish a long-term base on Earth's natural satellite, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Ten-year delivery program

The tender is being held as part of the second phase of the Commercial Lunar Payload Services program. Over a 10-year period, companies are to provide cargo delivery services to the Moon, as well as build, manage and operate landers for NASA technologies and infrastructure.

Companies named as competing for the contract include Elon Musk's SpaceX, Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin and Northrop Grumman Space Systems. Six other companies are also competing for the contract.

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Projects for a lunar presence

NASA also reported other projects related to a future long-term presence on the Moon. These include the nuclear-powered PROMISE lunar rover, or Polar Rover for Observation, Mapping, and In-Situ Exploration, as well as the miniature miniCAST communications and solar tower.

In addition, the agency announced several launch contracts with space transportation companies for missions of various types.

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said that the agency is building a lunar base from mission to mission. According to him, when astronauts return to the Moon, the first elements of the base will already be waiting for them on the surface. Moon Base program head Carlos García-Galán said that NASA has consolidated a number of efforts into a streamlined program and is entering into new contracts and partnerships to accelerate the development of technologies for a permanent lunar outpost.

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