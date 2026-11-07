Polish tennis player Magda Linette has reached the final of the WTA 250 tournament in Chennai, India. In the semifinals, she defeated Anastasia Zakharova 2:6, 6:2, 6:3, Interia Sport reports.

A poor start to the match

Linette started the match poorly and was trailing 0:4 after about 15 minutes. In the first set, she made 20 unforced errors and hit two winners, losing the set 2:6.

Zakharova earned her first two set-point opportunities on her opponent's serve after 26 minutes of play. Linette saved them, but later still lost the first set.

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Linette's comeback

At the start of the second set, the Pole failed to convert four break points, but broke her opponent's serve in the fourth game. Soon afterward, Linette lost her own serve, but immediately made another break and won the set 6:2.

In the second set, Linette's ratio of winners to unforced errors was 8:11, while Zakharova's was 2:18. In the deciding set, the Polish tennis player quickly secured a break and maintained her advantage, finishing the match with a 6:3 victory.

On Sunday, Linette will face top seed Janice Tjen, who is defending her title in Chennai, in the final. According to the publication, Linette has risen to 55th place in the live WTA rankings.

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