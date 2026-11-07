Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is preparing to seek the Republican Party’s nomination in the 2028 US presidential election, according to The Washington Post. The Jerusalem Post reports this, citing three people familiar with his plans.

According to The Washington Post, DeSantis has approached at least one national-level political consultant about possible work on a campaign. His federal political action committee also sent out a fundraising text message this week. People who know the governor viewed this as a sign of his intention to run.

DeSantis’ denials

After the publication was released, DeSantis denied that he had contacted anyone about taking part in the election. In a post on X, he said that he had not approached anyone about running for any office and also criticized the use of anonymous sources. His chief of staff did not respond to The Washington Post’s request for comment.

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The governor’s allies told the newspaper that he sees a political opportunity after the midterm elections, in which Democrats made significant gains while Florida remained under Republican control. DeSantis called the voting results almost an extinction-level event for the Republican Party.

Experience of the 2024 campaign

Before Tuesday’s vote, Vice President J.D. Vance was widely considered President Donald Trump’s political successor and an early favorite in the race for the 2028 Republican nomination. According to The Washington Post’s sources, the scale of the Republicans’ defeat called that assumption into question.

A person close to DeSantis told the newspaper that after the 2024 campaign, the governor drew two conclusions: he needs to engage more actively with the media and not delay his start. In 2023, he postponed announcing his candidacy until the end of the legislative session in Florida. DeSantis dropped out of the race before the New Hampshire primary, finishing second in the Iowa caucuses with 21.3% of the vote, while Trump received more than 50%.

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