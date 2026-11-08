In Palestine, in the West Bank, the Palestinian Authority has detained several intermediaries involved in real estate and land transactions who are suspected of facilitating the transfer of homes to Israeli settlers in the Al-Duyuk al-Tahta area west of Jericho. As Asharq Al-Awsat reports, the detainees were remanded in custody for 15 days while the investigation is ongoing.

Palestinian security forces spokesperson Major General Anwar Rajab said the detentions were connected to the homes entered by settlers. The publication's security sources claim that the intermediaries may have facilitated the transfer of property as part of a plan to establish control over an entire neighborhood.

Eight homes and purchase claims

The dispute began after 20 Jewish families entered eight homes on Wednesday. They said they had legally purchased the properties through the Nahala settler movement with the involvement of the Binyamin Regional Council. Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported that the purchase operation had been prepared in secret with the involvement of a limited number of people.

The homes are located in Area C of the occupied West Bank, near an archaeological site known as the Hasmonean Palaces. This area is close to Area A, where the Palestinian Authority performs administrative functions. After the settlers appeared, Palestinian authorities established a crisis committee and began making detentions.

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Investigation and disputes over plots

Palestinian security forces said the investigation is being conducted under the supervision of competent authorities and the prosecutor's office. They promised to take legal action against all those involved if their participation is established, and called on residents and media not to spread unverified documents and social media posts.

The Palestinian Land Authority rejected claims that prior purchase and sale agreements, official documents, or powers of attorney existed for these properties. The agency said it had not granted permission for allocation, leasing, or other transactions involving plot No. 14. According to land records created before 1967, one of the two plots on which the buildings stand belongs to the state, while the other belongs to its historical owners.

Separately, Israeli sources familiar with the situation told Haaretz that Israel Defense Forces Central Command chief Major General Avi Bluth allegedly knew about the settlers' plans in advance. The Israeli military called the accusations offensive and baseless.

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