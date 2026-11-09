Magda Linette wins WTA tournament in Chennai — RMF24

Polish tennis player Magda Linette defeated Indonesia's Janice Tjen in the final of the WTA tournament in Chennai, India. The decisive match ended 5:7, 6:1, 6:4. Linette lost the first set but won the next two and claimed the title.

Road to the title

As RMF24 reports, Linette was seeded third. On her way to the final, she defeated Belarusian Alyona Falei, Japan's Moyuka Uchijima and Mai Hontama, as well as Russian Anastasia Zakharova. The victory over Tjen was the Polish tennis player's final match of the tournament.

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Final postponed due to rain

The final was initially scheduled to be played on Sunday, but it was postponed until Monday due to heavy rainfall. Linette had already played in the final of the Chennai tournament in 2022. The Polish tennis player lost then, but this time she won the title.

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