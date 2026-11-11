Nissan cuts sales forecast to 2.97–3 million vehicles — CNBC

Japanese automaker Nissan has lowered its global sales forecast for the financial year ending in March 2027 for the second time since August, to 2.97–3 million vehicles. The previous forecast was 3.15 million vehicles. The company explained the revision by weaker demand, a faster-than-expected shift in the Chinese market toward new-energy vehicles, and tougher competition.

At the same time, Nissan maintained its full-year operating profit and net cash forecasts. In August, the company had already reduced its expected sales volume from 3.3 million to 3.15 million vehicles.

Exports of models from China

Nissan CEO Ivan Espinosa said the company intends to expand exports of vehicles developed in China in order to compete with Chinese manufacturers in global markets. As CNBC reports, Nissan plans to increase the number of such models from two to five in the near future and supply them to 12 regional market clusters.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

According to Espinosa, the company is developing vehicles specifically for Chinese consumers, using local technology, lower costs, and faster model development processes. “We can defend ourselves against these very aggressive players by using precisely the elements they have: speed, cost and good technology,” he said.

Quarterly profit decline

In the second quarter, Nissan's operating profit fell by 96% to 2.1 billion yen, or about $13 million. This was significantly below the 54.9 billion yen analyst estimate cited by FactSet. Quarterly revenue rose 8.2% to 3.1 trillion yen. Nissan attributed the decline in profit to the fact that it no longer benefited from lower U.S. emissions-related costs, which had supported the figure a year earlier.

Espinosa, who has led Nissan since April 2025, also reported 365 billion yen in savings under a restructuring plan. The plan calls for cutting the company’s global manufacturing footprint and workforce by 15%.

Read us on