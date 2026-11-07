In the United States, far-right activist Laura Loomer, an ally of President Donald Trump, allegedly received more than $60,000 from private clients for political social media posts without publicly disclosing the payments. Anadolu Agency reports this, citing an investigation by The Washington Post.

Payments and posts

According to the newspaper, financial documents it reviewed indicate four payments totaling more than $60,000 transferred to Loomer and her Florida company, King Breaker Media, since May last year. Two sources told The Washington Post that they paid the activist directly to publish political messages on her X account, which has 1.9 million followers. Another person said they coordinated clients who made such payments.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Former Trump campaign adviser Alex Bruesewitz acknowledged that his consulting company, X Strategies, paid Loomer for posts related to policy issues. He said the practice had gone too far and called for clearer disclosure rules.

Loomer’s denials

Loomer rejected claims that she was paid to publish posts. According to her, her work includes journalism, public affairs work, and opposition research. She also claims that Bruesewitz paid for the preparation of a research document that she later shared. Two people familiar with the arrangements told the newspaper that the activist sometimes charged between $3,000 and $5,000 for a single post, though Loomer denied having fixed rates.

Read us on