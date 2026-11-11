Anduril Industries announced the successful demonstration of a long-wave infrared satellite sensor designed to track other spacecraft in Earth’s shadow. As Ars Technica reports, the device was installed on the Anduril-216 satellite, launched in July as part of a SpaceX rideshare mission.

Anduril-216 operates at an altitude of about 590 km above Earth and spends approximately one-third of each orbit in darkness. In addition to the infrared sensor, the spacecraft carries a computing module and a power management system that the company is testing for future missions.

Tracking in Earth’s shadow

The infrared sensor detects the thermal signatures of spacecraft even during eclipse periods, when satellites are not illuminated by the Sun. According to Anduril Senior Vice President of Engineering Gokul Subramanian, the sensor has a wide dynamic range and is rarely limited by the Sun.

The US military and commercial data providers use ground- and space-based radar and optical systems to monitor satellite movements. However, visible optical sensors have limitations when objects pass through Earth’s shadow: at such times, observation systems may temporarily lose sight of them, particularly if a spacecraft is maneuvering.

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Onboard data processing

Anduril Vice President and General Manager of Orbital Systems Adam Turn said the new sensor is intended to help close this gap. The computing module on Anduril-216 can combine data from different sensors, including infrared and visible-light cameras, and independently generate tracking solutions without intervention or analysis from Earth.

The company released an infrared image of the Moon above Earth’s horizon captured by the instrument aboard Anduril-216. According to Turn, the sensor can obtain both images in which an object cannot be distinguished in detail and detailed images. This could potentially make it possible to inspect other satellites provided they come sufficiently close.

Anduril is currently optimizing the system for low Earth orbit, but allows for its use in other orbits and in cislunar space. The platform for Anduril-216 was built by startup Apex Space. Anduril does not plan to establish its own satellite manufacturing operation; instead, it intends to buy platforms from third-party manufacturers and integrate its sensor and computing modules into them. The company is focused on collecting space-domain awareness data for sale to the US military rather than selling ready-made satellite systems to the government.

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