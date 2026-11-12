In Sydney, Australia, a 17-year-old boy is in critical condition after falling from the exterior of a train onto the tracks of the Harbour Bridge. New South Wales Police believe he was likely train surfing — riding on the outside of a moving train. This was reported by The Guardian.

Rescue operation on the bridge

At about 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, emergency services were called to the rail section between Wynyard and Milsons Point stations. Reports said that a person had fallen onto the tracks from a northbound Tangara train.

A multi-agency operation was carried out at the scene. Paramedics treated the teenager on the bridge before carrying him about 400 metres to a safe location. The boy was taken by car to Royal North Shore Hospital with head, chest and pelvic injuries. Later in the afternoon, the hospital confirmed that he was in critical condition.

Police investigate the circumstances

Transport Command Inspector Luke Barrett said the boy was hanging from the outside of the train during the incident. According to preliminary information, CCTV footage and passenger accounts, he may have been engaging in so-called buffer riding — illegally travelling on the exterior of a train.

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Two other people were with the teenager and are assisting police with establishing the circumstances. They were not arrested. Barrett also said that the boy did not end up underneath the train and that the investigation would continue in the coming days.

Sydney Trains said it recorded about 600 cases of train surfing in 2025 and nearly 150 since the start of 2026. In September, passengers were restricted from accessing the rear carriages of Tangara trains: initially, this applied to certain evening and weekend services, while during the school holidays the rule was extended to all such trains.

The New South Wales government last year announced the installation of special protective structures on Tangara trains to prevent access to the rear of the carriages. Sydney Trains also said it was working on installing CCTV cameras on all Tangara trains.

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