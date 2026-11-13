In the United States, the Washington Commanders defeated the New York Giants 24-21 in an NFL game. With 57 seconds remaining, quarterback Jayden Daniels threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs, giving the Commanders the victory.

Daniels' three touchdowns

As The Guardian reports, Daniels completed 23 of 33 passes for 249 yards. He threw three touchdown passes, including to Ben Sinnott and Antonio Williams.

Before the decisive drive, Washington's quarterback ended two consecutive drives with interceptions by Jevon Holland and Ar'Darius Washington. In the middle of the fourth quarter, the Giants took the lead thanks to a 66-yard touchdown following a play involving J.J. McCarthy and Isaiah Likely.

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Diggs' record reception

The Giants were unable to run the ball effectively enough to run out the clock. After several punts, Washington got an opportunity to put together a scoring drive, which was also aided by a pass interference penalty.

The reception was Diggs' 80th career receiving touchdown. He became the 30th player in league history to reach that mark. After the game, the receiver said it had been a difficult year for the team, but it was moving in the right direction.

McCarthy, in his first home start for New York after moving from Minnesota at the end of September, recorded a career-high 293 passing yards. However, Rasul Douglas intercepted him in the final minute. After the win, the Commanders have a 3-5-1 record, while the Giants, who lead the NFC East, are 5-3-1. Washington cut the gap to its opponent to two games and gained the tiebreaker advantage after the teams' draw last month.

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