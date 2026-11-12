Iraq will send a specialized security delegation to Lebanon to monitor the investigation into the murder of former Iraqi lawmaker Ahmed al-Alwani in Beirut. The former Sunni politician was found strangled in an apartment in the Lebanese capital, Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

Investigation in Beirut

An Iraqi security official said the delegation would follow developments in the case together with Lebanese security agencies. Another Iraqi official said the motives for the murder remain unclear for now.

According to preliminary information from a Lebanese judicial official, three people may have been involved in the crime. Two foreigners whose identities have not yet been established fled to Syria. A Lebanese citizen was detained and is being questioned.

According to the same official, al-Alwani was lured to the apartment as part of a carefully planned operation. The suspected perpetrators rented the accommodation for him and took him there directly from the airport.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The politician’s media office said he arrived in Beirut on November 5. Al-Alwani’s last contact with his team took place after he reached the apartment.

Call for a swift investigation

Iraqi President Nizar Amede, who met Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam in Turkey, called for the circumstances of the murder to be established quickly and for those responsible to be found.

Ahmed al-Alwani came from an influential Sunni tribe in Iraq’s western Anbar province. He was a prominent supporter of the 2013 Sunni protest movement against the Shiite-dominated government. In 2014, he was sentenced to death in Iraq for the killing of two servicemen, but he was released from prison last year.

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