In the United States, homebuilder sentiment in the single-family housing market fell by four points in November, to 25 points. This is the lowest reading since April 2012, when the market was recovering after the housing crisis and mass home foreclosures, CNBC reports, citing the National Association of Home Builders and Wells Fargo index.

In November, 46% of builders said they had cut home prices. This is the largest share in the period since the COVID-19 pandemic. Another 68% of companies used buyer incentives, also the highest level since the pandemic. At least 60% of builders have been using such incentives for the 20th consecutive month.

High rates restrain demand

The average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage stood at 7.51% on Monday, according to Mortgage News Daily. A year earlier, it was 6.38%. Higher mortgage rates, energy costs, construction materials and labor costs, as well as weaker consumer confidence, are putting pressure on the market, the outlet notes.

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The index of current sales conditions fell by six points in November, to 28. The measure of expected sales declined by two points, to 30. The indicator of prospective buyer traffic dropped by two points, to 16, the lowest level in 15 years, excluding the start of the pandemic in 2020.

Decline across all regions

Based on the three-month moving average, the regional index in the U.S. Northeast declined by four points, to 34. In the Midwest, it fell by five points, to 35; in the South, by three points, to 27; and in the West, by three points, to 23.

Homebuilders association chairman Bill Owens said that tighter immigration enforcement is worsening the shortage of workers at construction sites and raising costs. NAHB chief economist Robert Dietz also cited more expensive construction materials due to tariffs, worker shortages, regulatory restrictions, mortgage rates above 7%, and uncertain economic prospects among the factors.

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