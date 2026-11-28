Spain’s national tennis team reached the Davis Cup final after securing an early 2-0 victory over Great Britain at the BolognaFiere Arena in Bologna, Italy. In the tournament’s decisive match on Sunday, the Spaniards will face the defending trophy holders, Italy.

As Cyprus Mail reports, world number three Carlos Alcaraz defeated Britain’s Arthur Fery 6-2, 6-1. The victory gave the Spanish team an unassailable lead in the tie.

Two victories for Spain

Rafael Jodar earned Spain’s first point by defeating Cameron Norrie 6-2, 7-5. Alcaraz played his match with tape on his right knee and a support bandage on his left thigh, but Fery was unable to challenge him.

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Fery became Great Britain’s number one player after reaching the Wimbledon semifinals in July. Alcaraz, who has seven Grand Slam titles, will try to lead Spain to its first Davis Cup title since 2019.

The end of Britain’s captain’s tenure

The British team’s defeat was the last for Leon Smith as the team’s captain. He will leave the role after 16 years.

In the final, Spain will have a chance to avenge last year’s defeat to Italy in the decisive Davis Cup match.

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