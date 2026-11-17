Meta has begun testing a standalone Direct app for Instagram messaging in Turkey and Thailand. The service allows users to communicate in private and group chats and is available both to Instagram users and to those without an account on the social network, TechCrunch reports.

Messaging without an Instagram account

Users in the two test countries can register for Direct using an email address or phone number. Instagram account holders can sign in to the new app using the same credentials, and their existing messages will sync between Direct and Instagram.

Meta said that Direct is intended for private and group communication with friends and family. The app includes familiar messaging features, including reactions, voice messages, and emojis.

Features and safety settings

Additional Direct features include Draw, which allows users to draw directly in chats, as well as Notes — short statuses displayed at the top of Instagram direct messages. Users can also create their own stickers, add audio effects to replies, and change chat backgrounds using themes.

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Only people from a user's contacts or those already connected with them will be able to start a conversation with that user or add them to a group chat. In Direct, users can report, block, restrict, or remove a contact.

The company said it will use age-estimation technology to identify potentially inappropriate interactions involving minors. Parents will have control tools, including the ability to see whom their teenagers are messaging, manage safety settings, and set daily usage limits. Teenagers who sign in using Instagram credentials will be subject to the same messaging restrictions as in Instagram Teen Accounts.

Meta did not say whether or when Direct will become available in other countries.

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